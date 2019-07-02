North Charleston’s police chief outraged over recent wave of violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief is outraged over a recent wave of violence in the city. Two men were killed in unrelated shootings on Sunday and Monday.
Chief Reggie Burgess chose the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Attaway Street Tuesday morning to make his call to action.
On Sunday night, 21-year old Ronald Simmons was shot and killed outside a convenience store.
“Somebody got shot in the stomach. This happened just now and he really needs help,” a caller said to a 911 operator.
Early Monday morning, 34-year old Lamont Simmons was shot and killed in the parking lot of Dreams Restaurant and Sports Cafe’ on Dorchester Road.
That murder was the 14th one in North Charleston this year.
“We don’t have to say this but you know that we’re tired of this. We’ve been tired of it and we’re not gonna sit back and say it’s another day, another walk in the park," Burgess said at a news conference.
Burgess is very angry about a non-deadly shootout at a gas station Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road that happened during the exchange of a child.
“Nobody can tell me that this child should be victimized this way. It should never happen. I’m not making any excuses for anybody anymore. This child didn’t have anything to do with that,” Burgess said.
Burgess was joined by community leaders and folks who live in the Charleston Farms neighborhood.
One woman who lives there said more needs to be done to keep guns out of the wrong hands.
“We are not doing anything. We are not doing anything. Is it gonna take a lawmaker’s kids and family members to be killed?” she said.
Another woman urged people to speak up when they see something.
“The going saying is “snitches get ditches.” But you know that’s only when evil is tolerated. Evil grows where good men say nothing,” said Krisalyn Komakech of the Unity Prayer Alliance.
State Representative Wendell Gilliard agreed.
“First we have to be persistent and then we have to be consistent. Then we can make change. If we don’t do that there will be other shootings, sad to say,” Gilliard said.
The National Action Network says they will do their part to try to stop the violence through a program called Occupy The Corners.
Members will stand on street corners and talk to youngsters to try to convince them a life of crime is not the way to go.
Police say the two Simmons victims are not related. So far no arrests have been made in those two murders.
