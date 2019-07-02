Police officers searching for suspect accused of pointing gun at man, endangering 3-year-old child

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officers are searching for a suspect accused of pointing a gun at a man and endangering a 3-year-old child standing next to them.
Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Tyreece Markail Smith who also goes by “Killa” and “Tye.” He’s wanted on charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and first-degree assault.
His last known address was South Tracy Street. NCPD officials describe Smith as a black male, 6-feet, 188 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Scars and tatoos include “Killer T” and “Star with Vonnie.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (843) 554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Investigators have already arrested another man, identified as Avanti Fisher, in connection to the incident. He was arrested on Sunday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
On Saturday afternoon, officers were in the middle of a traffic stop when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of the Exxon gas station on 2330 Ashley Phosphate Road.
When officers got to the scene an employee showed them video surveillance of the incident.
The video showed a silver Mitsubishi van pulled in front of a candy shop next to the Exxon. A black Nissan with an unknown plate pulled in shortly thereafter.
Police say a man identified as Fisher got out of the black Nissan to attempt a child custody transfer.
A report states Smith, who was armed with a gun, got of the passenger side of the silver SUV and walked to Fisher. Investigators say video shows Smith pointing the gun at Fisher with a 3-year-old standing near the two.
According to police, the two men then got into a physical altercation.
Investigators say they then separated and returned to their vehicles with the 3-year-old getting back inside the Mitsubishi.
A North Charleston police report states video showed Fisher digging in the passenger side of the Nissan, and pointing and shooting a gun with an extended magazine at the silver van which contained Smith, a woman, a 2-year-old and 6-month old child.
