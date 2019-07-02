Police searching for man missing since Sunday

Robert Lanier (Source: Hanahan Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips | July 2, 2019 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 4:29 PM

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police are searching for a 62-year-old man reported missing from his home in Tanner Plantation.

Robert C. Lanier, Jr. was reported missing Monday. He was last seen on Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. at his home, police say.

He has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. He was believed to have been wearing khaki-colored shorts and shirt of unknown color.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711, Option 0.

