Police searching for person of interest in 2018 attempted murder in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection to an attempted murder that happened in 2018 in North Charleston.
Police officers are searching for Desmond Maurice Deas who is wanted for questioning related to an attempted murder on Nov. 1, 2018.
The incident happened at 11:20 a.m. on Meeting Street and Success Street. NCPD officials say there are currently no active warrants for Deas, but are asking for any information on his whereabouts.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Russ at (843) 740-2859, NCPD at (843) 740-2800, Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111, or text NCPD Tipline at (843) 607-2076.
On Nov. 1, 2018 police responded to the area of Meeting and Success streets for gun shots that were heard in the area.
When an officer arrived, he saw the victim lying on the ground near the driver’s side door of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The victim, who appeared to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his body, said he had been shot and said the gunshots came from a gold Ford Focus.
A report states once the victim was shot, he collided with a pickup truck.
He was then transported to MUSC.
