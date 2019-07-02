Preservation group says Morris Island lighthouse will light up on Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone on the end of Folly Beach Thursday and Friday night will be in for a treat.
According to the Morris Island lighthouse preservation group “Save the Light,” the lighthouse will be turned on from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 4th and 5th as part of a partnership with Dominion Energy.
The lighthouse turned 140 years old back in 2016. Back in 2008, the U.S. Army Corps constructed a cofferdam around the lighthouse in order to keep it from eroding away. The group bought the lighthouse from the state in 1999.
More than $1 million has been poured into restoring the light over the past few years.
