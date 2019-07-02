Protesters demand Graham act against child detention centers at border

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters gathered outside Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Mount Pleasant office Tuesday demanding the closure of child detention centers.
The protest in the Charleston area is part of a national day of action in response to reported conditions in the child detention centers along the border.
Protesters want Graham to close the camps and refuse to authorize funding for deportations.
Over the weekend, reports circulated claiming dangerous overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and migrant deaths.
President Donald Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package Monday to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump expressed satisfaction with the bill, but made clear he was dissatisfied with the state of illegal immigration in the United States. He suggested he would continue with plans for a nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living the United States illegally, including families.
