Road extension project in Summerville set to begin next week

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bear Island Road extension project in Summerville has been in the works since 2002. After years of delays, in part due to a lawsuit, the project is set to begin on Monday.
Last week, the Town of Summerville issued an official “notice to proceed” letter to the contractor to begin work on July 8. Some work has already begun, including utility relocation work around Sheep Island Road, Bear Island Road and the Azalea Square Shopping Center. According to a release from the Public Works Department, surveying crews will be on site staking right-of-way and drainage features for utility relocations. Clearing work will begin the week of July 8.
Residents in the Weatherstone community fought the project with a lawsuit several years ago. Ultimately, the plaintiffs and attorneys did not show up for the court date, which lead to the judge dropping the case.
Summerville Public Works director, Russ Cornette, said the project will positively impact the community by decreasing traffic on North Main Street. The project originally planned for four lanes, but current plans will only build two lanes through the wetlands.
In June 2019, Banks Construction was awarded the construction contract to build the road extension for over $6.3 million. Construction on the 1.4-mile road project is expected to take about 15 months.
