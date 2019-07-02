Road extension project in Summerville set to begin next week

Last week, the Town of Summerville issued an official “notice to proceed” letter to the contractor to begin work on July 8. Some work has already begun, including utility relocation work around Sheep Island Road, Bear Island Road and the Azalea Square Shopping Center. According to a release from the Public Works Department, surveying crews will be on site staking right-of-way and drainage features for utility relocations. Clearing work will begin the week of July 8.