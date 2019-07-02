SC man who tried to join ISIS will appeal sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ladson man who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June for attempting to join ISIS will appeal his case to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia.
The notice of appeal was filed last week in federal court in Charleston.
Zakaryia Abdin, 19, was also given lifetime supervision by Judge Richard Gergel. Federal court documents state Abdin has been appointed a federal defender to oversee his appeal as well.
Abdin’s sentencing was to have taken place in January but was delayed because of the federal government shutdown.
He entered a guilty plea on Aug. 8, 2018 changing his previous plea of not guilty.
He was 18 when he was arrested in March 2017 at the Charleston International Airport by special agents of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force before he boarded an outbound flight.
Abdin was accused of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick said. The charge is based on Abdin’s alleged attempt to travel overseas to join the terrorist organization, he said.
An affidavit unsealed Tuesday alleges Abdin sought help online from a person he thought was affiliated with ISIS, but was really an undercover FBI agent. Abdin told the agent he had pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2014 and wanted help joining.
The then 18-year-old told the agent he was “very close” to doing something similar to the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting and was willing to commit an attack on U.S. soil if needed.
