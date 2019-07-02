Shelby Rogers falls in Wimbledon 1st round

LONDON (WCSC) - Shelby Rogers return to the All-England Club for Wimbledon didn’t go as well as the Lowcountry native had probably hoped.
Rogers fell in the 1st round to 20th seed Anett Kontaveit in 3 sets, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 on Monday morning.
Rogers, who missed last years Wimbledon due to a knee injury, dropped the 1st set in just 20 minutes. But she would fight back and claim the 2nd set to force a deciding set.
The Mt. Pleasant native led early on, 2-1 in the 3rd but couldn’t hold Kontaveit off.
Rogers falls to 4-6 all time in the grass court major.
