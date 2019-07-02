Suspects sought after trailer with $25k worth of equipment stolen from Summerville storage

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for the people responsible for stealing a trailer with $25,000 worth of equipment from a storage business in Summerville.
The Summerville Police Department said the investigation began last Friday when officers responded to the Morningstar Storage on 4400 Ladson Road for a theft of a utility trailer.
The victim said he parked and locked his grey, 18-foot Diamond cargo trailer at the business at 5:30 p.m.
A couple of hours later he received an alarm text notification that the cargo was in motion, and when he returned to the storage business his trailer was missing.
The victim said the trailer had a New York Giants license plate on the back and $25,000 worth of power and hand tools inside.
A witness said he saw a white single cab truck leaving the storage units with a cargo trailer with an audible alarm activated.
If you have any information you are asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.