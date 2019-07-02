Truck driver claims he was injured in accident involving crane at Wando Terminal

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A truck driver has filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Ports Authority claiming he was injured in an accident involving a crane at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
In the lawsuit, Nicholas Floyd claims he was driving a truck on the grounds of the port around 11:45 a.m. on December 23, 2017. His truck was loaded with a container which was to be lifted off by a crane.
According to the lawsuit, the crane operator attached the lift mechanism to the container on the back of the truck, but hoisted the container too quickly and the container remained attached to the truck.
As a result, the lawsuit claims that the crane lifted the entire truck into the air with the container attached until the truck finally broke loose from the container in mid-air and the truck fell “violently” back to the ground on the pier.
Floyd is suing for negligence claiming that the Ports Authority is liable for his injuries and that it failed to install devices on the crane which would have detected an “improper lift” before it happened. He is seeking actual damages and any other damages that a court might impose against the Ports Authority.
