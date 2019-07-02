For Williamsburg County, government shutdown looms if budget decision isn’t made

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County Council is meeting Tuesday night to decide the county’s budget for the year and potentially avoid a shutdown of county government operations.
After turning down two budget proposals, this is the county’s last chance to come up with a budget decision before they decide to shut down the government.
Williamsburg County has had some financial troubles stemming from an unbalanced budget last year.
County Supervisor Tiffany Wright says they must make up for some of that lost money with two proposals. Wright says they’ll have to add a $40 fee to a vehicle tax that county residents would pay, or they’ll have to furlough employees.
Wright and county council have been going back and forth and the deadline to file a balanced budget was supposed to be Sunday, meaning they’re already two days late.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
