Williamsburg County government shutdown looms as special council meeting planned for Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Williamsburg County government shutdown is looming as the county continues working to balance a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“Efforts to adopt the budget in recent days have been contentious!” read a statement by county officials."If no favorable resolution is achieved, County Government will have to be shut down until a favorable resolution is reached!"
There will be a special council meeting on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. for the reconsideration of the proposed operating budget.
Last week, the county attempted to balance the budget after it was rejected twice.
The county had until June 30 to submit a balanced budget.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.