With Ben Sawyer Bridge problems resolved, Sullivan’s Island preparing for Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Sullivan's Island is counting down the days to another Fourth of July weekend and that includes making sure the town's staff and infrastructure are ready.
The Ben Sawyer Bridge is one of only two ways to get on the island by car, so officials are making sure it doesn’t shut down like it did on Memorial Day.
“Everything’s good to go,” James Law, a spokesperson for the state’s department of transportation, said in regards to the bridge.
Back in May, as Memorial Day weekend was wrapping up and as beachgoers were heading home, the draw bridge got stuck slightly open. This happened because extreme triple-digit temperatures caused the concrete to expand. There were major traffic back-ups that followed as drivers had to use the Isle of Palms Connector.
“It is my understanding that necessary modifications have been made to the bridge to withstand extreme summer temperatures,” Andy Benke, a Sullivan’s Island spokesperson, said.
The bridge, which is the property of SCDOT, had also recently passed an inspection. In March, the bridge's reinforced concrete deck, the steel truss, and the reinforced concrete column were all given the top rating and had no defects.
As for the town's Fourth of July preparations, they are well underway with officials expecting Wednesday to Sunday to be the busiest stretch.
“The town will be increasing staffing levels in fire and police to meet the demand,” Benke said. “Additionally, maintenance department employees will be available to assist with the additional work load.”
