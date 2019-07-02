72-year-old Louisiana man accused of raping, impregnating child

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man has been accused of raping a child and impregnating her.
According to court records, 72-year-old Willie Mitchell, Jr., is charged with first-degree rape.
The arrest warrant application states that an investigation into the alleged rape began on May 2, 2019, after the victim told her middle school teacher about the abuse.
It says the victim told investigators that the suspect had been raping her for multiple years.
It was also discovered that the victim was pregnant. The pregnancy was terminated and DNA testing was done. Authorities say DNA testing confirmed that Mitchell was the person who impregnated the victim.
Mitchell was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on July 1, 2019. Bond was listed as $250,000.
