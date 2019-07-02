You Paid For It: Lowcountry Fireworks events

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast will boast a beautiful display that can be seen from anywhere around the Charleston Harbor. The fireworks cost $35,000. The Town of Mount Pleasant contributed $33,000 of that through accommodations tax grant. The Flight Deck party is old out, but guests may celebrate for free “Landside” starting at 4pm (coolers and tents allowed Landside; tents must be taken down by 8pm). The fireworks will start after 8:30pm. MORE INFO