You Paid For It: Lowcountry Fireworks events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cities and towns across the Lowcountry will fire up more than $118,000 worth of fireworks over the next two days. Some are sponsored or funded by grant money. Others are budgeted and paid for with your tax dollars.
Goose Creek hosts the Fabulous Fourth in the Creek. This year’s event will cost $12,500, which came in several thousand dollars under budget. $8,000 cover the fireworks display. However, the collect $3,000 in sponsorships and $2,200 in food vendor fees, so the total cost is reduced by $5,200. The Fabulous Fourth starts on July 4th at 6:30pm in the Goose Creek Municipal Center. The rain date is Saturday, July 6th. MORE INFO
Summerville’s 2019 Fireworks and Freedom Fest is expected to be one of its best-attended events. The town spends $15,000 on the fireworks display. The Festival starts on July 4th at 5:30pm in Gahagan Park in Summerville. MORE INFO
According to its website, the City of Isle of Palms will host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th on Front Beach. Council records show they approved a $25,000 contract for the fireworks and required an additional $45,000 for overtime expenses to manage the crowds. MORE INFO
Patriots Point Fireworks Blast will boast a beautiful display that can be seen from anywhere around the Charleston Harbor. The fireworks cost $35,000. The Town of Mount Pleasant contributed $33,000 of that through accommodations tax grant. The Flight Deck party is old out, but guests may celebrate for free “Landside” starting at 4pm (coolers and tents allowed Landside; tents must be taken down by 8pm). The fireworks will start after 8:30pm. MORE INFO
Folly Beach Grand Fireworks will start about 9:20pm with a huge display on the beach. Town officials have not responded to our requests for the cost of the show. Last year the show cost about $15,000 and was covered by the Folly Association of Businesses and ATAX grant. Locals and visitors of all ages are invited on July 4th. MORE INFO
North Charleston says its fireworks display is the largest in the Lowcountry! Last year it cost $35,000; the city has not yet confirmed this year’s cost. The 4th of July Festival begins at 3pm at Riverfront Park and includes live music, children activities, food trucks and craft vendors. The festival and parking is free to attendees. Shuttles are available. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged; no seating provided. MORE INFO
The River Dogs will host fireworks bigger and better than their usual Friday night shows to celebrate Independence Day. The display is presented by WOW! Internet, TV & Phone. The game against the Augusta Greenjackets start at 6:35pm on Wednesday, July 3, 6:35 p.m. Fireworks will begin after the game. They encourage attendees to arrive early as the ballpark is expecting to sell out of tickets. Seniors eat free before 7:00pm. MORE INFO
Moncks Corner already hosted its Independence Day celebration and fireworks on June 29th.
For more Independence Day celebration ideas and fireworks displays, check out these suggestions from Lowcountry Weekend: http://www.lowcountryweekend.com/guide-to-fireworks-this-fourth-of-july/
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.