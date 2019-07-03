Authorities: Man hospitalized after van fire in driveway of James Island home

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One man was taken to the hospital after his van caught fire in the driveway of his house on James Island Wednesday morning.
The James Island Fire Department responded to the house at the corner of West Madison and Lady Cooper streets at 8:29 a.m. and were at the scene by 8:32 a.m.
According to James Island fire chief Chris Seabolt, the man was working on his van trying to drain the gas tank in preparation to sell it when something sparked under the van and it caught fire.
The severity of the man’s injuries weren’t immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.