Horse carriage tours resume after high-heat readings forced temporary suspension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carriage horses were allowed to resume tours of downtown Charleston Wednesday slightly more than one hour after high temperature measurements prompted city officials to order the horses back to their barns.
Shortly after 2:20 p.m., the carriage tours were allowed to resume by order of Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio.
Earlier in the day, at 1:08 p.m., Riccio issued the order for horse-drawn carriages to return to their barns because of sustained high temperatures.
By law, the city has the authority to suspend horse carriage tours after four consecutive temperatures of 95 degrees or higher at 15-minute intervals.
Tours can resume after at least two consecutive temperature readings of 94 degrees or below.
