Deputies searching for man with outstanding warrants who ran from traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 41-year-old Berkeley County man is wanted after deputies say he ran from them after a traffic stop.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by George Lloyd Tuesday for a moving violation on Greenfield Road when he got out of the car and ran into the woods.
Deputies say Lloyd has four arrest warrants and one general session bench warrant for simple larceny, forgery and financial transaction card theft.
A search of Lloyd’s car also revealed a glass container with a off-white substance that field-tested presumptive for cocaine.
Deputies have pending charges against Lloyd for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, habitual offender and evading arrest.
Lloyd has been arrested five times since 2010, deputies say.
