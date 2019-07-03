Facebook, Instagram among apps experiencing technical glitches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after much of the country faced an internet and cable outage, they’re now dealing with issues involving social media apps like Facebook and Instagram.
Though the platforms are working, many are reporting that images are not loading properly.
Tuesday’s internet outage, reportedly caused by a damaged fiber optic line, left customers in a large area of the eastern and southeastern United States, from Cleveland to Birmingham to Charlotte to Charleston without service.
But Wednesday’s issues on Facebook are being reported worldwide, according to the website Down Detector. Users in the United States and Canada and as far away as France, Spain and the Czech Republic are reporting images not loading on the Facebook platform.
The site shows similar complaints on Facebook’s sister platform Instagram. The mobile messaging app WhatsApp was also reportedly having issues at the same time.
For all three applications, the bulk of the reports started coming in around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Some users reported images in posts would not load while others reported they could not upload images, either.
Facebook posted shortly after noon via its verified account on Twitter that it was aware some people were having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files.
Instagram made a similar post.
There has been no official word on a cause for the issues or whether it was related in some way to Tuesday’s outage.
