FIRST ALERT: Charleston, Berkeley Counties under severe thunderstorm warning, downed trees reported in S. Santee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Charleston and Berkeley Counties until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said cells with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous lightning are occurring over the area.
At 6:57 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McClellanville to Naval Weapons Station Charleston, moving southeast at 10 mph.
At 7:03 p.m., the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported four trees were down on Rutledge Road at Highway 17 in South Santee.
Locations included in the severe thunderstorm warning include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, McClellanville and Fort Sumter. The warning includes I-26 between mile markers 206 and 221 and I-526 between mile markers 11 and 31.
The storms are capable of producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph and nickel-size hail.
The storms will diminish after dinner, Walsh said.
