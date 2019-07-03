FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat to continue through the 4th of July!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Very hot and humid weather continues once again today! Morning sunshine will quickly send temperature toward 90 degrees with heat index values topping 100° as early as 9-10 o’clock this morning. A few showers and storms will begin popping up as early as lunch time today with widely scattered storms roaming the area this afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 90s with peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.