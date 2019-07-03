FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat to continue through the 4th of July!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Very hot and humid weather continues once again today! Morning sunshine will quickly send temperature toward 90 degrees with heat index values topping 100° as early as 9-10 o’clock this morning. A few showers and storms will begin popping up as early as lunch time today with widely scattered storms roaming the area this afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 90s with peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.
There are no major changes on the way for the 4th of July with hot and humid temps and a few scattered showers and storms. The heat will ease ever so slightly this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97.
4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
