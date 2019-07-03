Folly Beach officials schedule 2-hour lane reversal on Folly Road after Fourth of July fireworks

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety have scheduled a lane reversal on Folly Road near the beach following the Fourth of July fireworks on Thursday night.
All inbound traffic to Folly Beach will be stopped at Bowens Island Road from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. in order to get crowds off the beaches quickly. Non-emergency vehicles will not be allowed onto the island during that two-hour time frame.
Both lanes of travel will be used for outbound traffic only from Center Street north to Bowens Island Road.
Officials are asking drivers to prepare for the change.
As soon as traffic congestion has eased after the fireworks, the road will be reopened and lanes returned to normal.
