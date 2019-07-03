Former Mt. Pleasant town councilman sued for assault and battery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Mount Pleasant town councilman is being sued for assault and battery after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct two years ago.
An 18-year old told police that Ken Glasson, who was 53 at the time, performed oral sex on her without her consent.
Court documents state it happened on Seabrook Island back in March of 2017 and that Glasson was a chaperone at a prom party.
The lawsuit says the woman had been drinking to the point where she considered herself to be “blackout drunk.”
She is also suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Glasson was released on bond. The criminal case is still pending but hasn’t been updated since December of 2017.
