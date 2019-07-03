Group opposes development plans for wetlands, calls for public hearing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A community group is fighting for the protection of Gadsden Creek in downtown Charleston.
The group “Friends of Gadsden Creek” argues the area is in jeopardy of being eliminated by new development plans for WestEdge.
Gadsden Creek is just east of Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium in downtown Charleston, and it runs from Hagood Avenue to the Ashley River.
Advocates for the area say a proposed project to fill almost four acres of the tidal wetlands of Gadsen Creek will negatively impact the critical ecosystem and people who live nearby.
The proposed work would affect 3.835 acres of tidal, critical area wetlands, according to a public notice from the US Army Corps of Engineers.
The project would allow for the construction of housing, commercial areas, medical offices, and research facilities to serve and enhance existing functions of the Medical University of South Carolina, the public notice said.
Project and city leaders believe the development will advance the economy and improve the quality of life in the city’s neighborhoods.
To counter the impacts along Hagood Avenue, the developer has proposed restoration of 20 acres of previously impacted wetlands in the Kings Grant area and construction of a tidal pond.
In a statement, Michael Maher, the CEO of the WestEdge Foundation, Inc. said the perceived problems associated with this project are very challenging.
“Gadsden Creek is not what it appears to be. From 1952 until 1972, the marsh that is now WestEdge was landfilled with municipal waste. Watercourses were filled, including Gadsden Creek. Archival photos and soil testing confirm the ditch sits above 10-15 feet of methane-producing waste containing pollutants that continuously risk leaching into tides and out to the Ashley River.
Our only protection is an eroded soil cap that tries to keep the unlined landfill from mixing with every tidal flow, especially the increasingly common extreme high tides that flood Hagood and Fishburne streets. As long as tides are allowed to flow into the neighborhood, this flooding will continue. ‘Gadsden Creek’ is a major cause of the problem, not the solution.
WestEdge has worked with civil and environmental engineers, land planners, the City, government regulators, Westside Neighborhood, community representatives, land conservationists, and environmental advocates. Together we are designing solutions that can protect and enhance the Ashley River watershed and reduce flooding impacts.
For the good of the impacted community and the health of the Ashley River, the rising tides must not continue to roll over the trash that filled Gadsden Creek and lurks under WestEdge. With this permit application, WestEdge is committed to making substantial investments to protect the community from risks posed by Gadsden Creek, now and into the future.”
However, opponents of the project argue the development will push people out of the nearby public housing community and harm an already fragile ecosystem, continuing a pattern of detrimental building practices in the city of Charleston.
“The city is trying to seize this land and this resource to make way for development the folks here don’t need and largely don’t want,” Tamika Gadsden with Friends of Gadsden Creek said. “What we see is a history of seizure and putting profit over people, and that’s got to stop.”
Part of the argument against any development of Gadsden Creek is the area already experiences flooding, even after a small rain event. Those opposed to the project argue any disruption to Gadsden Creek would create larger problems.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard has requested the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control hold a public hearing regarding this issue.
In a letter, Gilliard said, “I believe it is only fair to hear what the citizens have to say since the removal would greatly impact them and their quality of life. We all know flooding in the Charleston area is a huge problem and there have been several task forces created to address the issue. Removing Gadsden Creek will increase the already horrific flooding issue in the Charleston area and exacerbate the flood prone area.”
A spokesman for the city of Charleston said the impacts of this project are a part of an ongoing conversation to address flooding on the peninsula.
“Preventing flooding is job one for any project in the city of Charleston these days, and the WestEdge plan has been carefully engineered to meet that standard,” Jack O’Toole said. “In addition, as an extra layer of protection, an outside team of international flooding experts is reviewing the Gadsden Creek proposal as part of the Dutch Dialogues Charleston process and will report back with their findings later this year.”
Friends of Gadsden Creek is urging community members to write into DHEC and the Army Corps of Engineers to voice their opposition to the project and request a public hearing be held.
“I think it’s important for people to understand this community here once had a significant connection to this creek, and to fill in this creek will permanently divorce that, make that impossible,” Gadsden said. “Aside from taking away a vital natural resource that’s filled with so many amazing kinds of plant life and animal life, aside from that glaring fact, we also know that more development leaves the people here, at Gadsden Green, the housing projects, leaves them at risk for re-location. We don’t want to displace poor people. They shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden of over-development when we have other ways to build here in Charleston.”
Charleston City Councilman Dudley Gregorie argued that is not the case.
“To hear, now, that there is a group or organization that is in opposition to it really gives me pause,” Gregorie said. “This isn’t something that just cropped up yesterday. This is something we’ve been working on for years. The other benefits, there are jobs that are being created. I think one of the gaps we have as a city is not having enough opportunity for people to be trained in the bio-tech industry. WestEdge will provide that kind of opportunity and create the kind of jobs that will far-exceed just simply a living wage job. It will be great opportunities. The new Publix that just opened created tons of jobs in that community, and those opportunities are of course afforded to the Gadsden Green residents as well.”
