Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/2)

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Called up to the majors and pitched 5.1 innings giving up 5 hits, 4 runs with 2 walks and 6 K’s taking the loss in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. The Beaufort alum is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 6 K’s in 5.1 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A