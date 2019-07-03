Man died after firework hit his chest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WAVE) - One man is dead following a fireworks accident early Tuesday morning in Toledo.
Police say around 12:30 a.m. they were called to Lagrange Street on a complaint about fireworks being shot off.
When they arrived, Floyd Temple, 61, was dead. It appears he was shooting off a mortar firework, when it hit his chest and blew up.
“He tried to fire off a rocket that goes up into the sky and it backfired and took his chest off,” Benjamin Avalos, a friend of Temple, told WTOL.
Neighbors told WTOL Temple was setting off fireworks all day for neighborhood kids and the incident happened in front of some.
“It went off and his chest exploded, and [the kids] ran over to my house and told me about it. That’s when police showed up,” Rick Tuggle, Temples neighbor, told WTOL. “They’re probably traumatized. They were sitting right there on the stairs when it happened. One of my kids was sitting right there on those stairs.”
An autopsy is set to determine exactly how Temple died.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.