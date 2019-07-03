Mount Pleasant attorney suspended over obstruction charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Mount Pleasant lawyer for six months in connection to an obstruction of justice charge.
Melissa Gay’s suspension is retroactive to March 21, 2018, when she was put on interim suspension.
The Supreme Court’s opinion says Gay entered a plea of no contest after she was charged with unlawful communication for calling a client’s girlfriend and telling her to remove money and paperwork from their home and take it to a friend of the client in December of 2017.
State Law Enforcement Division officials say agents overheard Gay’s conversation with her client’s girlfriend and Gay admitted to making the call and knew it was illegal.
Gay was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served.
The document says Gay admitted that she violated the Rules of Professional Conduct, including committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on a lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer.
Gay must pay the costs of the investigation and prosecution of the case within 30 days or enter into a payment plan and must complete a Legal Ethics and Practice Program before seeking reinstatement.
