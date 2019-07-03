Police arrest 4th man in connection with shooting incident that left child injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man wanted on multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery and shooting incident that happened in May.
Octavius Brisbane, of Hanahan, was arrested at a home in West Ashley Tuesday night, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Brisbane was wanted on four counts of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Pryor said.
Police responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 30 to the 5300 block of Albert Street to a report of shots fired.
When officers got on the scene they learned that the driver of an SUV and the driver of a black sedan were involved in some type of confrontation near Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive. The two vehicles then traveled to Albert Street where the occupants of the sedan fire several shots at the SUV, an incident report states.
Detectives say they found several video surveillance cameras at different addresses that captured the attempted robbery and shooting. A passenger inside the victim’s vehicle positively identified Maurice Hall as the man who approached the vehicle while holding a rifle and repeatedly struck the window during the robbery attempt, an affidavit states.
Police say a 6-year-old inside of the SUV was hit by shattered glass and transported by personal vehicle to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Hall was arrested on June 20, police said.
Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Oran Brisbane on June 11. Brisbane faces four counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Pryor said.
Ronnell Davis was arrested on May 31 on a charge of obstruction of justice. Police said David was driving the SUV with his girlfriend and two children inside. Police have not provided details about the reason he was charged.
