Police: Summerville man shot drunk trespasser behind mother’s house in self-defense

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police say that a man shot a drunk trespasser who came into the backyard behind his mother’s house early Wednesday morning.
Charges are pending against the alleged trespasser 27-year-old Robert Wade Akins.
Police arrived at the house on East 3rd South Street for a shots fired call at 12:13 a.m. According to the report, the man who fired the shots at Akins told his neighbor that he found Akins near the garage behind his mother’s house and Akins attacked him.
The man claimed he fired a warning shot, but Akins would not stop, according to the report.
The initial call to police came from the victim’s neighbor across the street. According to the report, the neighbor heard something slamming against a building around 11:55 p.m. and went outside with her husband. The man who fired the shots was also outside with a flashlight and told the neighbor he heard the same noise.
The neighbor told police that the man then asked her to call police to report a trespasser later identified as Akins, and she saw the man go behind his mother’s house to the garage area.
The woman said she heard four shots and the man came up the driveway “doubled over” and said Akins had attacked him by the garage.
When officers arrived, they found Akins in front of a shed moaning, bleeding, and in and out of consciousness. He was taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.
According to the State Law Enforcement Division, Akins has no criminal background in South Carolina.
