RiverDogs Trounced by GreenJackets in Game Two

In the top of the first inning, Brandon Lockridge swung through a 1-2 offering to go down on strikes for the first out of the frame before Seigler was hit by the first pitch of his at-bat. One of the few silver linings for the Dogs Tuesday evening, the hit-by-pitch extended the Georgia product’s on-base streak to 16 games in a row. Corry bounced back quickly, inducing a double play off the bat of Canaan Smith to retire the side. Also of note, Welfrin Mateo’s third-inning single extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games, Charleston’s longest active streak.