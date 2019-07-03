RiverDogs Trounced by GreenJackets in Game Two

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston’s bats were silenced by a familiar foe in game two of the series against the Augusta GreenJackets, falling 10-0 in front of 2,686 at Joe Riley Park.
Seth Corry (3-2, 2.35) dominated the Charleston (43-40, 6-7) lineup in his return to the Joe, as the Dogs struggled to make solid contact against the southpaw right from the get-go. He threw six shutout innings with only two hits and one walk allowed, striking out five. Tuesday night was the third time overall that the lefty had faced Charleston this season; Corry had allowed three runs in 7.2 innings in his previous two outings.
In the top of the first inning, Brandon Lockridge swung through a 1-2 offering to go down on strikes for the first out of the frame before Seigler was hit by the first pitch of his at-bat. One of the few silver linings for the Dogs Tuesday evening, the hit-by-pitch extended the Georgia product’s on-base streak to 16 games in a row. Corry bounced back quickly, inducing a double play off the bat of Canaan Smith to retire the side. Also of note, Welfrin Mateo’s third-inning single extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games, Charleston’s longest active streak.
Though the final score didn’t show it, the contest was something of a pitchers’ duel through the first five innings. Harold Cortijo (3-1, 1.93) allowed the first tally of the game to Augusta in the top of the second on an RBI single by Orlando Garcia, but he rebounded nicely to eventually get through six solid innings of 2-run ball with one walk and four hits allowed, adding three strikeouts to his ledger.
The game fell apart with the entrance of Tanner Myatt, who fought through his worst outing of the season. The tall righty allowed six runs in the top of the seventh inning, managing to get just two outs before being relieved by Carlos Espinal.
Espinal fared slightly better, but still allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Charleston’s struggling offense fought through another rough night at the Joe, failing to score more than three runs for the 9th time in the first 13 games of the second half. The loss drops Charleston to 6-7 since the All-Star Break.
Ballpark Fun
Despite the ugly score, there were still plenty of attractions for fans at The Joe Tuesday night. It was another Food Lion Live and Local Tuesday, and fans were able to take a stroll through the concourse, taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the farmers’ market set up on the Riley Park walkways. Those in attendance who were 21 years old and older also received a BellyItcher Ale pint glass on the way in, celebrating the Joe Riley Park’s branded beer with Rusty Bull.
Upcoming
Charleston will try to bounce back from the rough game two in the series finale Tuesday night, as a precursor for the postgame fireworks show. Luis Medina (1-6, 7.97) will try to provide a steady presence on the mound for Charleston’s bats to heat back up in his 14th start of the year. The GreenJackets will counter with Keaton Winn (3-5, 3.52), making his 11th start of the season after providing a quality start at home against the Lexington Legends June 28.