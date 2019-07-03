S.C. ranks top deadliest states for impaired driving during Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As drivers hit the road for the Independence Day holiday, national safety officials are reminding them of the consequences for drinking and driving.
Over the past five years there have been 40 alcohol related deaths during the Fourth of July holiday in South Carolina. A ranking using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation put the Palmetto State at No. 10 in its most dangerous states for the Fourth of July.
In 2017. there were nearly 300 alcohol-related fatalities across the country during the Fourth of July. In another study, South Carolina ranked No. 8 out of 50 for most dangerous state to drive in during the long holiday weekend.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there were more fatalities during the Fourth of July than Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This is why law enforcement will be patrolling in record numbers.
Transportation safety officials are warning you not to take the risk. It’s illegal in all 50 states to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of more than .08 percent or higher.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.