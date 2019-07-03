S.C. trooper fired after early-morning off-duty arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one of its state troopers has been fired after being arrested during an off-duty incident by Charleston County deputies.
Malik McCown was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Wednesday morning on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and battery and resisting arrest, according to jail records.
Deputies say he was intoxicated and fought with them. They say they had to use a Taser on him to be able to handcuff him.
The Highway Patrol fired McCown effective Wednesday for improper conduct/conduct unbecoming a state employee, SCHP Capt. R. K. Hughes said in a statement.
McCown was a trooper in Troop 6 and had been with the agency since Aug. 22, 2018, Hughes said.
The Highway Patrol’s internal investigation into the matter will continue, Hughes said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.