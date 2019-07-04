Charleston Police give update on racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Chief says progress is being made as a racial bias audit is being conducted within the department.
Police gave an update Thursday on the audit, which is being conducted by CNA, a nonprofit organization.
Police Chief Luther Reynolds said progress is being made in several areas, including recruitment, retention and community policing.
“There’s a whole lot of things that we need to do. But at the same time, while we do those efforts, we need to improve public trust," Reynolds said. "We need to engage our communities, we need to partner with our communities. We can not keep our communities safe by ourselves. We have to do it together.”
Reynolds said the department is working on improving the internal investigation process, accountability and reporting to the community, leadership training, and mentoring programs.
“We know no matter how good we are we can always get better,” Reynolds said. “We know that the communities that most often need us of the most are the communities that trust us the least. We know that we have issues and challenges when it comes to race public trust community engagement and a lot of different areas. We are embracing this audit. We’re excited about it. It is already yielding good outcomes.”
For the audit, CNA has met with community members, interviewed more than 75 members of the department and have participated in ride-alongs with police officers since February.
The comprehensive audit will examine the police department’s policies and procedures with regard to:
- Use of Force
- Traffic Stops and Field Contacts
- Internal and External Complaints
- Recruitment, Hiring and Retention
- Community Engagement
CNS has already provided several observations in three site-visit summary memos, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police say those early observations are giving the department the chance to start making improvements immediately in the areas of minority recruiting, cultural awareness and understanding, and community engagement and outreach.
“We are learning a great deal about our organization through this process and will continue to look for more ways to improve,” Reynolds said.
The organization now enters the data-analysis portion of the audit, Francis said.
The team will now create a draft report which is expected to be delivered in September when the organization is scheduled to return for community meetings.
