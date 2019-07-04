Coast Guard investigating man’s death after fall at North Charleston shipyard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An official with the United States Coast Guard says the agency is investigating a man’s death after he fell at a shipyard in North Charleston in late June.
The man fell on June 27 and died, according to Coast Guard Lt. Phillip Vanderweit.
While details remain limited, the incident happened at Detyens Shipyard.
The shipyard, which also includes drydock facilities, is located on the Cooper River south of I-526 below the Don Holt Bridge.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.