Coroner: Former Moncks Corner police chief Chad Caldwell passes away

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Moncks Corner and North Charleston police chief Chad Caldwell passed away on Wednesday, according to Berkeley County coroner George Oliver.
Caldwell, 73, was chief of the department for 15 years before retiring in 2015. He also made an unsuccessful bid for sheriff in Berkeley County earlier that year.
He also spent time as the chief of the North Charleston police department and worked for the State Law Enforcement Division as well.
Caldwell’s cause of death was not immediately available.
