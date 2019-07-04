Dorchester County deputies looking for bus stolen from Summerville Church

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville church is trying to figure out their next steps after people there say their buildings were broken into.
Dorchester County deputies responded to a call of a burglary at Old Fort Baptist Church off Dorchester Road Tuesday morning, according to an incident report.
The report states the church’s after school program building was broken into.
Tammie Hood, the director of the Kid’s Fort summer camp, said someone must have gone through the entire building, leaving items everywhere.
She recalled walking into the building and noticing the kitchen had been raided. She noted that several items were missing. When she checked the outside of the building, she said that the church’s white 2006 Chevy bus was gone.
“That one kind of tugged at the heart because the first thing I could think of was you know somebody is taking the church bus and now with activities and all, what are we looking at for the rest of the summer,” Hood said.
She said the 15-passenger bus is used for field trips and events for the kids as well as senior citizens.
Now she hopes that someone will find the bus before a field trip next Wednesday.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-832-0300.
