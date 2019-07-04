FIRST ALERT: Hot 4th of July with storms possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot and humid 4th of July with a round of afternoon and evening storms possible again today. Temperatures will climb quickly allowing for heat indices to reach 100° by 10 AM in some locations. Highs today will top out near 95° inland, near 90° at the beaches. The heat index will peak around 105°. Be ready to move indoors if thunder roars today! Scattered showers and storms could develop quickly this afternoon and evening with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The quicker the storms develop, the quicker they are out of here this evening. This is going to be key to determining whether we have to deal with any rain for the fireworks tonight. We’ll keep you updated throughout the day!