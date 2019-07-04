PHOTOS: Authorities investigating damage from possible microburst in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials say a possible tornado touched down in Moncks Corner Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed a tornado touched down, however. Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says no rotation signature typical of a tornado was recorded, but it is possible a microburst is responsible for the damage.
A microburst is an area of energy inside a severe thunderstorm that can produce strong, damaging winds and damage similar to that of a tornado.
Berkeley County tweeted a photo from its Twitter account of the Moncks Corner DMV where they say a storm destroyed the building’s roof.
As of 5:45 p.m., more than 900 power outages were reported in Berkeley County.
A severe thunderstorm warning for Berkeley County expired at 5:30 p.m.
