Former SC Gov Mark Sanford continues push for large park on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Governor and First District Rep. Mark Sanford announced Thursday morning along with a relaunch of his website that he’s still interested in making an impact around the Lowcountry.
He spent this past spring in Chicago teaching a class at the University of Chicago, but his website launch also included a link to blueprints of a large park he wants to build on Daniel Island.
“I want to join with others in making a difference in the look and feel of the Lowcountry,” Sanford wrote in a Facebook post. “I care about land conservation, and when I was governor more land was protected than during any other governorship in South Carolina’s history. I was endorsed by the Sierra Club in my run for re-election as governor, which is to say that as a conservative, I believe that conservatism should apply to more than just financial resources - it should apply to natural resources as well."
Sanford’s idea for a park isn’t new. Almost a year ago after he lost the Republican primary for the first district congressional seat to Katie Arrington, Sanford gathered local leaders to present designs for the park.
“Specifically, as a most immediate project, I want to work with others in preserving 400 acres of open space at the tip of Daniel Island,” Sanford wrote. "It represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for open space in the heart of the growing Charleston metro area. We are not organized on this project yet, but we have begun the process.”
The 400 acres are owned by the State Ports Authority, located in the right hand quadrant of Daniel Island along the Wando River. The tip faces the Ravenel Bridge. It would also include more than six miles of pedestrian and bike pathways. The location lends itself to the possibility of residents taking a ferry from anywhere in the Lowcountry and leaving their cars behind.
