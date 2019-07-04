Live 5 Scambusters: Lowcountry woman warns about RV Scam on Craigslist

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of recreational vehicles are for sale online, but not all of them are what they seem.
A Lowcountry woman, who wanted to be called Suzanne, stumbled upon several scams during months of online searching for a used RV.
“You spend hours on Craigslist looking and hoping a new one pops up everyday, but these same ones kept popping up,” Suzanne said.
She started to notice something strange about some of the ads. Suzanne found RVs selling for extremely low prices. She also found some posts that appeared odd from the start.
“This one was written in all these strange letters, like every other letter was capital,” Suzanne said. “It was the weirdest looking thing.”
After contacting the sellers through Craigslist, she also uncovered something else these RVs had in common. The sellers often shared similar stories. Suzanne found two RVs with sellers claiming to be in the military. They both needed to sell their RV in a hurry.
One of these motivated sellers said she’d reduced the price because of an upcoming deployment overseas. The seller was also using eBay Motors to handle the sale.
“Why are you involving eBay, when I am actually on eBay and I could contact eBay myself about it?” Suzanne said.
The eBay Motors site for Vehicle Purchase Protection highlights common red flags of this scam. You can report scams like this to eBay here.
Suzanne finally found a retired Air Force veteran selling his RV. She saw it in person before putting money down and bringing it home.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.