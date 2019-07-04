Lowcountry high school band marching in national Fourth of July Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Timberland High School band has made it to Washington D.C. ahead of the national Fourth of July Parade.
The 36 students will be marching the parade route that runs through the streets of the nation’s capital along with high school students from across the country.
“We were excited and honored to receive a nomination,” Prince Brewington, the band director, said. “I received a phone call from the office of Jim Clyburn last year and received a formal invite via letter.”
After they got the invite, the fundraising began.
“We are a nonprofit organization, so a sponsorship program was our biggest fundraiser,” Brewington said. “Additionally, we hosted community events, car washes, candy sales, and [sold] raffle tickets.”
On Wednesday, the students were up early. They had to be on their St. Stephen campus at 2:30 a.m. The bus then left for D.C. at 4 a.m.
Once they got to the capital city, one of their first stops was the White House.
