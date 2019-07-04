Man claims Charleston officer wrongfully arrested him as group mourned murder victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has filed a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully arrested by a Charleston police officer while others gathered at his house to mourn his son who was murdered two days earlier.
Corey R. Gabe Sr. was arrested at his house on Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley on February 6, 2018.
In the lawsuit, Gabe claims he became overwhelmed with emotion as visitors arrived at his house in support, so he went outside to get some air. The lawsuit states Gabe was walking in the road talking to a friend in a car when Charleston police officer C.R. Stratton pulled up and asked Gabe why he was in the road.
Gabe claims he agreed to get out of the road and began walking back to his house, but Stratton asked Gabe to come talk with him. Gabe claims he was upset about his son and told officer Stratton not to come onto his property. When the officer came into the yard, Gabe asked him to leave, but Gabe claims in the lawsuit that Stratton continued to approach him in an “aggressive” and “belligerent” manner.
The lawsuit claims Stratton told everyone in the house, “Unless you want to get sprayed, then back up” and held up what appeared to be pepper spray.
Gabe then went back into his house. The lawsuit states Stratton kicked in the door and grabbed Gabe, pulling him onto the front porch before pulling out his service weapon. Other officers then arrived and arrested Gabe.
The lawsuit stated Gabe was charged with assault on police as well as pedestrian on a highway, but the charges were dismissed eight months later. Gabe claims Stratton used excessive force during the arrest.
Game is claiming negligence, assault and battery, malicious prosecution, false arrest, as well as violation of due process and illegal search under the fourth and fourteenth amendments.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Charleston County court. It also names former police chief Greg Mullen.
