Medina Falters as Dogs Fall in Series Finale

Charleston (43-41, 6-8) was playing from behind right from the start, as a much-maligned Luis Medina (1-7, 8.38) couldn’t work around some sloppy defense in the top of the first inning en route to allowing three Augusta (45-37, 9-5) runs before the Dogs had a chance to hit. The Holy City defense committed three miscues in the top of the first, one each from Matt Pita, Eduardo Navas and Mickey Gasper. The GreenJackets took advantage of each extra out they were gifted, plating the three early markers on a single by Jacob Gonzalez and a two-run homer by Zander Clarke, his first long ball of the season with Augusta and his second this season overall. The three first-inning errors contributed a total of five on the night for Charleston, marking a new season-high.