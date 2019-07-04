New clinic for veterans could be coming to Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New health services for veterans could be coming to Orangeburg.
“We possibly are going to have a veterans clinic,” said Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler. “It will be the first time in this region. We have a lot of veterans in this region. This region consists of Calhoun County, Bamberg County, and Orangeburg County, so the services will be accessible to the people in the region.”
City council recently voted to annex land off North Road to build a facility to make sure those who served are getting the medical help they need. Butler says the clinic would be joining other development popping up in the area, including a series of sporting fields that are currently under construction.
“It’s going to be an economic boom because we’ll be able to employ people,” Butler said. “I think that most of the veterans are older that need medical services, so it would be economical for them to not have to drive to Columbia, or Charleston or Augusta.”
Annexing the property was the first step to get things moving, now Butler says involved parties will need to come together to kick off the actual development.
“Veterans Affairs, and the city, and developers will have to bring their minds together to decide when they will develop, and it will have to be approved by Veterans Affairs. This is the least that we could do for them is to provide services and keep them well,” Butler said.
Mayor Butler says they’re expecting to employ about 200 people at the clinic when it is developed and opens.
