New upscale hotel proposed for downtown Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - For several months, Georgetown city leaders have been working with developers to build a 70-room upscale hotel on Front Street.
It will be called “The George,” and the idea already has local business owners excited about welcoming more tourists to South Carolina’s third oldest city.
"The George hotel it's just beautiful, the renderings were spectacular and we need this,” said Susan Lumpkin.
Lumpkin has been a business owner in downtown Georgetown for six years and said this hotel could be a major game changer for the city and her store moving forward.
"We don’t have any hotels, we needed that hotel,” said Lumpkin.
The multi-million dollar project is designed to fit the historic look of downtown Georgetown, which was voted one of the top small coastal towns to visit in the United States.
“Regardless if you’re in Charleston, Mount Pleasant or Myrtle Beach, you don’t want that hustle and bustle you want to be able to come to a town or city where you can come relax and enjoy the quality of life,” said Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber.
Renderings show The George sitting right off the historic waterfront, taking over the building currently occupied by the Georgetown Times newspaper on the corner of Front and Queen streets.
Michael Kohler, who visits Georgetown frequently, said the history is what sets the city apart from other places in South Carolina.
“I think anything that could add to the amenities and appeal of Georgetown would be wonderful,” said Kohler.
The project would require the current building to be demolished.
Renderings of the hotel show an on-site restaurant and an outdoor pool over looking the marina.
“One of the good things about this project is it’s in the Tax Increment Financing District and so the tax increment funds that are generated through this project, we’ll be able to use for the betterment of downtown,” said Georgetown City Administrator Carey Smith.
Additional parking is also expected to be added around the hotel.
While the official sale of the property has yet to be finalized, Barber expects the project to breathe new life into downtown Georgetown.
"When you look at the conceptual plans for the hotel, it fits and has the feel that we’re looking for in the city of Georgetown,” said Barber.
As for the Georgetown Times newspaper, they hope to relocate somewhere in Georgetown.
Once the sale and plans are officially approved, and the old building is demolished, construction could last a little more than one year.
