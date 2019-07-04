Operation Dry Water targets reckless, drunk boaters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is one of several local agencies taking part in Operation Dry Water, a national anti-drinking and boating campaign.
Master Deputy Jeremy Kraus and Sergeant Eddie Semlitsch are getting ready for a very busy day on the water.
"Everybody's out celebrating the same thing," Kraus said.
That same thing is the Fourth of July.
"Our biggest concern is it's the Fourth of July and people are gonna be out drinking, having a good time. We are certainly not opposed to that at all, but our main concern is people don't do it in excess," Krauss said.
The deputies want to make a point that driving a boat is a lot different than driving a car.
"You're on a boat with huge powerful engines and a lot of passengers on them and people don't think twice about it," Kraus said.
The deputies also looked for other issues on the water. They pulled over a boat that does not have registration numbers on it. It takes some work get close up to it.
“We’re not stopping, getting out of a car, walking up. It’s kind of a dynamic environment, so it’s obviously pretty rough out here,” Kraus said.
It turns out the boat was new and the couple on board rented it.
Kraus says the owner will have 60 days to put the registration sticker on it.
The deputies also patrol marinas, making sure boaters obey the posted no wake zones.
It appears everyone is playing by the rules.
"People are just being respectful or the word is that we're out here," Kraus said.
Last year, Charleston County deputies made three arrests for drunken boating.
A first arrest for boating under the influence carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail or a fine or community service. The person will also lose his or her privilege to operate a boat for 6 months..
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.