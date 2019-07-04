Patriots Point prepares for annual Fourth of July fireworks display

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The fireworks display at Patriots Point is one of the largest in the Lowcountry.
The $35,000, 25-minute show is something people look forward to every year.
Tickets for the flight deck sold out quickly. However, the free land side event is open to everyone. Starting at 4 p.m there will be live music, food and drinks for those who want to watch the show from Patriots Point. If you have flight deck tickets, the music will begin at 6 p.m. VIP ticket holders are asked to only bring clear bags.
“I dare say it’s the most patriotic because of the backdrop being the USS Yorktown and the USS Laffey," Patriots Point spokesman Chris Hauff said. "Two historic World War II ships. They really fought for our freedom in World War II and why we are free today.”
For those attending the event on land, tents are allowed but must be taken down before the firework show. No pets or grills are permitted.
The fireworks show starts at 8:30 p.m or when it’s fully dark.
Parking is $10.
