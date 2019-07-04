Lightning strike sends 3 to hospital, as many as 12 injured

Lightning strike sends 3 to hospital, as many as 12 injured
Crews are responding to a lightning strike in Georgetown County that has injured as many as 12 people Thursday afternoon. (Source: Raycom)
By Patrick Phillips | July 4, 2019 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 3:00 PM

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Fire crews responded Thursday afternoon to a lightning strike that injured as many as a dozen people and sent at least three to the hospital.

The National Weather Service confirmed the incident happened near a river in the area of Lawshe Plantation off Indian Hut Road.

Georgetown County Emergency Manager Sam Hodge said EMS crews were taking three people to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The National Weather Service earlier reported as many as four people were unresponsive.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to the scene as well.

The incident happened at a river near Lawshe Plantation, according to the National Weather Service.
The incident happened at a river near Lawshe Plantation, according to the National Weather Service. (Source: Google Earth)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.