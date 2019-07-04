Search underway for 101-year-old S.C. man reported missing

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg city authorities are searching for a 101-year-old man who was last seen near a school.
Clinton Kearse disappeared from the area of Parkside Street near William J. Clark School, according to a Facebook post from the Orangeburg County Emergency Operations Center.
Kearse stands 5-foot-7, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a brown plaid shirt with a white undershirt and a white cap.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Orangeburg Public Safety office at 803-533-6265.
